RIL sees near-term demand to remain sensitive to macro conditions

“Reliance Retail expects to continue focusing on expansion, operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation, while strengthening its integrated ecosystem across stores and digital platforms with prudent investments and disciplined risk management,” it said in its outlook.

Among its strengths, it highlighted that it is positioned across value, mid-market and premium segments to serve diverse customer cohorts and is adopting AI and advanced analytics across the value chain to drive efficiency and smarter decision-making.

Among its growth opportunities, it listed the growing share of organised retail and evolving consumer preferences, growth of its own brands in fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics, and exclusive partnerships to strengthen differentiation and margin resilience.

It also mentioned deeper penetration in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, which are underserved, through calibrated formats and hyperlocal fulfilment.

As challenges to growing the business, the country’s largest retailer listed the limited supply of quality malls and high-street real estate for store expansion and the continuing need to attract, train and retain specialised frontline talent to support expansion, productivity and service levels.

As threats, it cited macroeconomic volatility, which could affect consumer sentiment, discretionary spending and trading patterns. It also said geopolitical disruptions and global supply chain volatility may impact sourcing, logistics and input costs.

For its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will continue to focus on driving multi-fold revenue growth by 2030 and aspires to be one of the leading global branded consumer products companies.

Its beverage brand Campa achieved gross sales of over ₹4,700 crore in FY26.

In March 2026, it became India’s fourth-largest carbonated soft drinks brand, capturing a double-digit market share in key markets, it said in its annual report.

On its mergers and acquisitions strategy, it said, “RCPL intends to outpace industry growth through accelerated organic expansion, supplemented by targeted strategic partnerships and acquisitions.”

Global expansion continues to remain a strategic priority for the company.

It said that opportunities to grow the business include leveraging Reliance Retail and Metro's existing infrastructure to maximise distribution reach and efficiency, and deepening penetration into rural markets, which are growing at two times the pace of urban markets.