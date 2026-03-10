RIL to maximise LPG output, divert KG-D6 gas to priority sectors

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday said it will maximise LPG production from its refining and petrochemicals complex at Jamnagar and divert natural gas produced from the KG-D6 Basin to support supply to priority sectors.

The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to essential fuels for Indian households in line with government guidelines at a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, the company said in a statement.

"Our teams are working around the clock to optimise refinery operations and enhance LPG output so that supplies to the domestic market remain stable and reliable," the company said.