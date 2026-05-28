RIL to seek nod for ₹16.64 trillion transactions tied to JPL, Jio

Reliance Industries will seek shareholders' nod for approval of internal transactions of over ₹16.64 trillion spread over the next five fiscal years involving digital services subsidiaries Jio Platforms and Reliance Jio Infocomm, according to the notice for the 49th AGM filed by the company on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2026.

The biggest pie of over ₹13 trillion in the overall transaction will go to Reliance Jio from Reliance Retail in lieu of telecom services sold through its retail network.

"The monetary value for transactions... for FY 2027-28 is estimated to be ₹2,20,000 crore; and... in each of the subsequent financial years from FY 2028-29 to FY 2031-32 is estimated to be up to ₹2,80,000 crore" for sale of Reliance Jio's recharge vouchers, Jio Fibre etc by Reliance Retail.

The total estimate includes a payment of ₹76,800 crore by Reliance Jio to RIL for roll out of its telecom network on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis between FY28 to FY32.

"This is not a new related party transaction. The transactions of the company with RJIL have earlier been approved by members, at the 45th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) held on August 29, 2022 and 46th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) held on August 28, 2023, till FY 2026-27.

"In view of continuing arrangements, the approval of members is sought for continuation of the transactions for the period from FY 2027-28 to FY 2031-32," the notice said.