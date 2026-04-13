Monday, April 13, 2026 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RMZ plans $35 bn investment, eyes IPO to fund AI, data centre push

RMZ plans $35 bn investment, eyes IPO to fund AI, data centre push

Co-location data centres allow customers to house their own servers, with the operators ‌providing power, cooling, security and network connectivity

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Representative image from file.

Reuters April 13
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian real estate and infrastructure firm RMZ Group said on Monday it plans ​to invest more than $35 billion over the ​next five years and is considering an initial ‌public offering to raise permanent, long-term capital.

The investment will be used for co-location data centres, AI factories, mixed-use commercial office developments and a return to residential projects, the privately-held firm said, adding that the expansion will be funded through a mix of debt and equity.

Co-location data centres allow customers to house their own servers, with the operators ‌providing power, cooling, security and network connectivity.

RMZ did not provide further details on the potential IPO.

 

The investment plan comes as global technology firms and Indian conglomerates nL1N3ZF082 invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure and data centres, turning India into one of the ​most fiercely contested markets for computing capacity.

Also Read

Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026

UP forms panel after Noida workers' protest turns violent, seeks resolution

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Southwest monsoon season rainfall likely to be below normal, says IMD

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs profit jumps 18% on strong dealmaking, equities trading

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

AI without safeguards can amplify weaknesses in finance sector: RBI DG

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks Centre, EC's response on plea for biometric voter verification

India currently generates about 20 per cent ‌of the world's data but accounts for just 2 per cent of global data centre capacity, RMZ ​said. ‌It is targeting 1.5 gigawatts of co-location capacity in the ‌country at a capital outlay of $12 billion to $15 billion over five years.

The remaining investment will go into ‌commercial ​real estate, led ​by office developments catering to global capability centres, it said.

RMZ operates across major Indian cities, including ‌Bengaluru, Mumbai ​and Hyderabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kalyan Muppaneni, founder and chief executive, Pi Datacenters

Pi Data Centers to launch Mumbai facility, partners JLL for India expansion

Cashfree Payments

Cashfree Payments appoints Sameer Gandhi as CFO to strengthen operations

frubon

FruBon parent Dev Milk Foods gets funding from Fireside Ventures, investors

Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare expands Whitefield Hospital capacity, invests ₹96 cr

Humyn Labs

Humyn Labs commits $20 mn to scale human intelligence layer for Physical AI

Topics : RMZ Company News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance