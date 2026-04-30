Roblox appoints former AWS senior executive Sunil Rao as MD for India

Gaming company Roblox has appointed former Amazon Web Services senior executive Sunil Rao as Managing Director for its India arm, the company said on Thursday.

Rao will serve as Roblox's senior representative and market lead in the country, overseeing day-to-day execution of Roblox India's strategy working with local teams and partners, the company said in a statement.

"Roblox announces the appointment of Sunil Rao as Managing Director, Roblox India. Rao will join Roblox India this May to help strengthen the company's local presence in the country, foster partnerships, support the creator ecosystem and align local market needs with global product and business priorities," the statement said.

Rao was previously part of the leadership team at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led strategy and corporate business development across the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Prior to AWS, Rao was a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, where he worked closely with founders and emerging companies. Earlier in his career, he has also played a pivotal role in building and scaling developer ecosystems at Symbian, Nokia and Google.

"India is an important market for us globally and one with tremendous potential in terms of creator talent. Sunil brings deep expertise in building operations across diverse markets, and his passion for community-centric platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive our next chapter of growth in the country," Roblox, VP of International, Zhen Fang said.

At Roblox India, a core focus of Rao's role will be to champion India's growing community of Roblox developers and creators, and to help local studios make use of Roblox's tools to scale and find commercial success, the statement said.

Roblox provides free tools that make coding, design, and entrepreneurship accessible.

"I am excited to build a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem that empowers developers and creators across the country. Ensuring child safety and aligning closely with India's regulatory framework will be among my top priorities, as we focus on building a trusted platform that enables responsible and sustainable growth in the region," Rao said.