Room with match view: Rajasthan gets ready for India's first stadium hotel

Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, told Business Standard in a video interview that the model is similar to Radisson Medlock Hotel in Manchester, UK, where guests can watch football matches from their hotel rooms overlooking the City of Manchester stadium or the Etihad Stadium, home ground of Manchester City FC. Guests in Indian stadium hotels could watch cricket matches.

“In India, sport is finally catching on but we are a cricket-crazy nation. We are bringing this model to India. We’re opening the first stadium hotel in the country in Nathdwara. We also intend to take over the Dharamshala cricket stadium. It’s not signed yet but safe to say that we are looking at converting the boxes in the stadium into rooms for non-match days. We’re in the drawing stage with the management of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association,” Sharma said.

Radisson Blu Miraj Stadium Hotel in Nathdwara will have 234 rooms. The hotel will occupy the upper levels of the complex, starting from the seventh floor. The floors below are dedicated to players, with both sides utilising entirely separate lobbies. Operationally, the private owners will continue to run the stadium, while Radisson manages the hotel.

“Given the population of this country, the youth and the whole impetus on sports, it’s a segment that we truly believe in and we want to invest in because we see a future for the country in that space,” Sharma said. Stadium hotels are part of Radisson’s 2030 growth strategy, which entails reaching 500 hotels, including 142 operational and 84 in the pipeline (it has 228 hotels at present). In 2026, Radisson is planning to take the number of operational hotels to 157-160, totalling nearly 19,000-19,500 rooms. (The company follows a calendar year for financial reporting.)

“We’re pruning and sharpening our 2030 strategy. We’re also exploring serviced apartments or branded residences within the brand, and we’re stepping up on this in the next few quarters,” Sharma said, adding that metros, Tier-I cities and state capitals suit this model.

The company is considering leasing hotels for the long term — a model that it does not have in the country. “We’re also exploring leasing, which is as good as ownership for us,” Sharma said, adding that the decision will depend on the asset and location. Leasing entails financial commitment and management control, as opposed to asset-light which

is only branding and managing a property.

Tier-II and smaller cities account for 50 per cent of Radisson’s business in India. Over the next five years, nearly 95 per cent of its expansion will be driven by the Radisson and Radisson Blu brands, even as the company anticipates growth from all 10 of its brands in the country. “These brands continue to see the strongest owner demand due to their scalability, strong brand recall, operational efficiency, and relevance across business and leisure markets,” Sharma said, referring to Radisson Collection, Radisson Individuals, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Park Inn and Country Inn & Suites that operate in India.

The group is present in 86 unique destinations in India and expects to reach 114 within the next 12 to 16 months, a footprint Sharma said will be amongst the highest for international hotel brands in the country.

Radisson’s India plans