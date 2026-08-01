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Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield reports 34% growth in July sales to 118,232 units

Royal Enfield reports 34% growth in July sales to 118,232 units

The company had sold a total of 88,045 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 34 per cent increase in total sales at 1,18,232 units in July 2026.

The company had sold a total of 88,045 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 1,05,317 units as against 76,254 units in July 2025, a growth of 38 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 34 per cent at 12,915 units as compared to 11,791 units in the same month last year, the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Royal Enfield Royal Enfield July sales Company News

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 6:25 PM IST