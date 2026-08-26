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Home / Companies / News / Runable raises $21 million to help small businesses grow with AI agents

Runable raises $21 million to help small businesses grow with AI agents

The AI agent platform has reached 1.5 million users and $2 million in annual recurring revenue, and will use the funds to expand growth channels, its free academy and team

Runable

Umesh Kumar(R) founded the firm in 2025 along with Saksham Sarda(L)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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Runable, an artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform that helps users build, run and grow their businesses, has raised $21 million in a Series A round co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, with continued participation from existing investors Together Fund and Array VC.
 
Runable will invest in growth channels and measurement, expand its free Runable Academy, and hire across engineering, machine learning (ML), product, growth and support.
 
The round follows a launch that took Runable from zero to $2 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in three weeks and to 1.5 million users, served by a team of 15.
 
 
“Building software stopped being the hard part,” said Umesh Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Runable. “Nobody starts a business because they want a landing page. They start it because they want customers and revenue. Software creation got automated. Everything after it didn’t. That’s what Runable is for.”
 
Kumar founded the firm in 2025 along with Saksham Sarda.

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Runable is a single platform that builds, runs and grows a business end to end, sharing the same context and memory across every task. It builds and launches products on real infrastructure, including websites, mobile and internal apps, pitch decks, market analyses, prospect lists and marketing videos, with databases, authentication, payments and deployment included. Once live, it runs the business day to day and helps it grow by managing paid campaigns across ChatGPT Ads, Meta, Google, LinkedIn and TikTok; creating and scheduling social content; and conducting cold-email campaigns, direct messaging and voice calls using a real phone number. It also tracks competitors and brand sentiment and handles customer support.
 
Jishnu Bhattacharjee, partner, Nexus Venture Partners, said most AI tools stop at output, while businesses need outcomes: customers, revenue and cash in the bank. “That’s what Runable’s general-purpose autonomous AI agent does: not just automate software creation but build, run and grow a business,” he said.
 
Shubham Gupta, co-founder and general partner, Together Fund, said durable value in AI would be created by helping users run their businesses, rather than just creating software. “95 per cent of that revolves around customers, revenues and operations, which is exactly what Runable powers,” Gupta said.
 
Runable’s 1.5 million users are mostly small-business owners, typically working in two-person teams and running agencies, consultancies, cleaning companies and other businesses across the US, the UK, Japan and Brazil.
 
“There are millions of small businesses outgunned by companies with bigger teams and bigger budgets,” Kumar added. “We think that’s a tooling problem, and we think it’s solvable.”
 

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Series A funding Nexus Venture Partners

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 7:24 PM IST