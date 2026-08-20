Sabyasachi set to expand Delhi footprint with new Mehrauli flagship store

It’s a walk through an art museum, a virtual tour of the lanes of Kolkata, a ride in a vintage railway carriage or a steamship before it actually opens to the grandeur of Sabyasachi. The Indian luxury fashion house is launching its new flagship in New Delhi’s Mehrauli on August 25. The 26,000-sq-ft establishment doubles the brand’s footprint in the national capital, which accounts for approximately 30 per cent of Sabyasachi’s global revenue. Apart from space for its fashion collections, there are dedicated corners for high jewellery and accessories with Sabyasachi launching a multi-year collaboration with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met).

The creations intend to draw inspiration from The Met’s collection, which spans art and culture dating over 5,000 years, from around the world. “I have never believed that a luxury store should simply sell products,” says Sabyasachi Mukherjee, founder and creative director, House of Sabyasachi. “Commerce may bring people through the door, but culture is what makes them return, and as the world becomes increasingly digital, spaces that celebrate craftsmanship, beauty and human connection become more valuable than ever.” he adds.

The store brings together some 120 chandeliers, around 300 original paintings created by artists of the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, and more than 100 antique textiles, mirrors and historic decorative objects. While the brand is globally well-recognised, Bengal remains at its core – and the interiors of the property reflect this. There are, for instance, tramcars of Calcutta (now Kolkata), constructed in wood with etched star-cut glass. Inside sits a life-size sculptural Bengal Tiger, turning a familiar piece of the city’s memory into an unexpected encounter.

For its inaugural chapter of the project, Sabyasachi Mukherjee will unveil a High Jewellery collection inspired by the art of the Byzantine Empire, the eastern continuation of the Roman Empire centred in Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul) from the fourth through 15th centuries, and its vast sphere of creative influence.

The collection will debut at a runway presentation during New York Fashion Week on September 15.