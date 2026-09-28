Safety, reliability, profitability key priorities: Air India incoming MD

Passenger safety and operational reliability will be Air India's foremost priorities as it enters the next phase of its transformation, with a stronger safety-reporting culture and better disruption recovery needed to improve customer confidence, the airline's incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday.

Tewolde -- during his first town hall with Air India's employees -- also said Air India must focus on achieving sustainable profitability by improving both revenue and cost performance, according to sources. Air India’s losses have widened sharply over the past three years, with the group reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the ₹10,859 crore loss in FY25. In FY24, Air India’s consolidated loss stood at ₹6,677 crore. Revenue enhancement opportunities were being examined across the international network, commercial activities and cargo business, while cost discipline would have to become part of the airline’s organisational culture, he said. The airline was also planning programmes to reward employees for ideas that generate measurable cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Tewolde said every employee has a role to play in maintaining safety and should be empowered to raise concerns and report issues without hesitation, according to sources. “Everything we do must be safe. Safety is a shared responsibility, and every Air Indian has a role to play,” he said, according to sources.

The MD pointed out the importance of proactive reporting and continuous improvement, telling employees that they should speak up when they identify a concern. “If you see something, say something. The stronger our reporting culture, the stronger our safety culture,” he said, according to sources.

During the last couple of months, Air India has faced several safety-related incidents. On August 4, flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi suffered a sudden altitude upset after all three hydraulic systems briefly failed, injuring 24 people. The pilot of this flight tested positive for marijuana and was later sacked. On September 6, another pilot was removed from Zurich-Delhi flight AI151 after failing a breathalyser test for alcohol.

On operational performance, Tewolde said customers should remember Air India for its reliability. He said the airline should ensure that flights depart and arrive on time, baggage travels with passengers and disruptions are communicated transparently. Air India should also recover quickly when disruptions occur, he said.

While some disruptions caused by factors such as weather and technical issues cannot be avoided, Tewolde pointed out the need to minimise their impact and ensure that service recovery processes meet global standards, sources said. He also called for greater support and empowerment for frontline employees so they can take quicker decisions to resolve customer issues.

“Wherever you are in the organisation, you will be empowered to make decisions that help our customers and supported in delivering the right outcomes,” he said, according to sources.

On profitability, Tewolde stated that Air India could not lose focus on financial performance even as external factors have affected its path to break-even, according to sources. He said improving revenue and controlling costs would both be required to improve the airline’s financial performance.

“Cost management is not just the responsibility of leadership or the finance function. Every employee can contribute to savings, and those savings add up across an organisation of our scale,” he said, according to sources.

Tewolde also talked about the need for disciplined and sustainable growth, saying scale was important in an industry characterised by high capital investment, significant fixed costs and intense competition, sources said. However, he said expansion would have to be matched by the readiness of the airline’s people, fleet and network.

“Growth is the oxygen of business. But growth must also be profitable and sustainable,” he said, according to sources.

The airline was also evaluating ways to improve network efficiency, optimise fleet deployment and rebalance operations as part of efforts to strengthen its long-term competitiveness, sources said. Tewolde told employees that the Air India Group was already “one Air India” and would seek to streamline operations and create synergies wherever possible while maintaining its focus on customers, according to sources.

He also highlighted India’s economic growth, demographics, geographic position and large global diaspora as factors that provide significant opportunities for Air India, sources said. At the same time, he mentioned geopolitical developments, airspace restrictions affecting Indian carriers, elevated fuel prices and uncertainty in key international markets as challenges facing the airline.

Tewolde thanked Air India’s more than 24,000 employees worldwide for their contribution to the transformation over the past four years, including the merger and integration of Air India and Vistara, according to sources. He said significant progress had been made but substantial opportunities remained ahead.

Tewolde will formally assume the role of Air India CEO and MD after all necessary regulatory approvals are received, sources said.