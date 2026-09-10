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Sagar Defence Engineering gets industrial licence to make military vessels

The company is among a handful of private entities to get the licence to produce vessels for use by the Indian Navy and Coast Guards.

Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd.

Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd, a vertically integrated deep-tech start-up, has been granted an industrial licence by the government for the manufacturing of surface and underwater vessels for use by the military, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The company is among a handful of private entities to get the licence to produce vessels for use by the Indian Navy and Coast Guards.

The licence enables the company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and licence conditions, to undertake activities relating to the design, manufacture, construction, integration, assembly, testing and supply of specified naval defence platforms and associated systems, the people cited above said.

 

The development follows the grant of an industrial licence for the manufacture of arms, explosives and ammunition to Sagar Defence Engineering earlier this year.

The earlier approval covered the manufacture of specified arms, explosives and ammunition, while the latest licence relates to the separate category of surface and underwater vessels, the people said.

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"It is a significant milestone," said Capt. Nikunj Parashar, the founder and chairman of the company.

"It will strengthen our ability to participate in specific strategic projects," he told PTI.

The Maharashtra-based technology start-up builds autonomous and unmanned marine and aerial systems for defence and commercial sectors besides other products.

The grant of this licence further reflects the confidence placed in Sagar Defence Engineering's capabilities and its commitment to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, said one of the people cited above.

It will further enable the company to expand its role in the naval defence sector and contribute to the development of indigenous capabilities in the design and construction of advanced surface and underwater systems, he added.

The deep-tech start-up has been associated with maritime and unmanned systems since its inception and has developed autonomous and unmanned platforms for defence and maritime applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:06 PM IST