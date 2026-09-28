Sagarmala Finance withdraws ₹600 crore blue bond issue on higher coupon

Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd (SMFCL), India’s first dedicated maritime non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a Mini Ratna Category-I public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Monday withdrew India’s first blue bond issuance of ₹600 crore as investors sought a higher coupon than the lender was willing to offer, sources said.

The lender was looking to price its 10-year bonds below 8 per cent, but it received bids at a coupon higher than expected. SMFCL received bids worth ₹525 crore across 26 bids for its proposed bond issue. The bids were received at coupons ranging from 7.69 per cent to 8.44 per cent.

SMFCL was in the market to raise ₹600 crore. The issue had a base size of ₹100 crore, with a green-shoe option of ₹500 crore. The bonds had a tenor of 10 years, maturing on September 29, 2036, with interest payable annually. The bonds were rated AA+ with a stable outlook by both CARE Ratings and ICRA and were structured as blue bonds.

A blue bond is a debt instrument where the money raised is earmarked for projects linked to oceans, waterways and marine sustainability.

Last week, Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) also called off its ₹6,000 crore bond issuance.

Borrowing costs are rising as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise rates later this year to contain oil price-driven inflation. The RBI is also reducing liquidity in the banking system to prevent cheap loans from fuelling cost pressures after a special programme to support the rupee netted $133 billion in diaspora deposits.