Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash resigns; Krishna Kumar Singh gets interim role

SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash resigns; Krishna Kumar Singh gets interim role

In a filing to the BSE, SAIL said that Prakash tendered his resignation notice to the ministry on January 2

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash has resigned from his post, effective April 2, following approval from the steel ministry, a regulatory filing said.

In the interim, company's Director (Personnel) Krishna Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months from April 2 to July 1, 2026 or until a regular incumbent joins or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per a steel ministry order.

In a filing to the BSE, SAIL said that Prakash tendered his resignation notice to the ministry on January 2.

"The Competent Authority has approved his resignation from the post of Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL w.e.f. 1 April 2026. Accordingly, Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL has ceased to be a member of the SAIL Board, w.e.f. 1 April, 2026," the filing said.

 

In his resignation letter to the government, he said, "I request for an early release and commensurate notice pay if any may be adjusted from my separation dues. I remain fully committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition."  Meanwhile, government head-hunter PESB has recommended Ashok Kumar Panda, Director (Finance) of SAIL, for the top post at India's largest public-sector steel-making entity.

Panda was among the 10 shortlisted candidates interviewed for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at SAIL.

The top post will fall vacant after the term of the present CMD, Amarendu Prakash, ends on April 2, 2026. Prakash assumed the charge of SAIL Chairman on May 31, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marc Pilgrem

JioBlackRock CEO Marc Pilgrem to exit, Swapnil Bhaskar to take charge

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Iran war has fuelled 15-20% spike in solar module prices: SAEL CEOpremium

Alkem labs, Alkem logo

Alkem Labs to increase investment to ₹1,036 crore for new unit in Ujjain

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric cuts Roadster 9.1 price by ₹60,000, cites cost efficiencies

OpenAI

ANI-OpenAI dispute: Delhi High Court reserves order in AI copyright case

Topics : SAIL resignations BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance