SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash resigns; Krishna Kumar Singh gets interim role

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash has resigned from his post, effective April 2, following approval from the steel ministry, a regulatory filing said.

In the interim, company's Director (Personnel) Krishna Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months from April 2 to July 1, 2026 or until a regular incumbent joins or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per a steel ministry order.

In a filing to the BSE, SAIL said that Prakash tendered his resignation notice to the ministry on January 2.

"The Competent Authority has approved his resignation from the post of Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL w.e.f. 1 April 2026. Accordingly, Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL has ceased to be a member of the SAIL Board, w.e.f. 1 April, 2026," the filing said.

In his resignation letter to the government, he said, "I request for an early release and commensurate notice pay if any may be adjusted from my separation dues. I remain fully committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition." Meanwhile, government head-hunter PESB has recommended Ashok Kumar Panda, Director (Finance) of SAIL, for the top post at India's largest public-sector steel-making entity.

Panda was among the 10 shortlisted candidates interviewed for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at SAIL.

The top post will fall vacant after the term of the present CMD, Amarendu Prakash, ends on April 2, 2026. Prakash assumed the charge of SAIL Chairman on May 31, 2023.