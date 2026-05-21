SAIL to invest over ₹35,000 crore in expansion over next two years

The company plans to spend around ₹15,000 crore in FY27, followed by capital expenditure in excess of ₹20,000 crore in FY28, according to comments made by the management during its post-results earnings call.

“The capex for FY27 is ₹15,000 crore, which is going to go up as we progress in our expansion,” Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Panda said during the call.

Panda said the capex figure for FY28 will be in excess of ₹20,000 crore and after that every year the investment will be around ₹20,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore, when expansion in these three plants will have its own effect.

For FY26, SAIL had initially targeted capital expenditure of ₹10,000 crore but ended the year with spending of around ₹9,100 crore.

A significant portion of the fresh capex will be directed towards the expansion of the IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal.

“So far as expansions are concerned, actually, we've cleared for three plants. One is IISCO Steel Plant, wherein major packages have already been tendered out and firmed up,” Panda said.

The Bokaro Steel Plant expansion is also progressing, while the Bhilai Steel Plant expansion proposal is currently being cleared, the management said.

Panda said the IISCO expansion project would involve an investment of around ₹35,000 crore and add roughly 4.5 million tonnes of capacity. The Bhilai expansion is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore with an additional 3.5 million tonnes of capacity, while Bokaro’s expansion is pegged at around ₹18,000 crore for around 3 million tonnes.

The company expects capex intensity to rise further after FY28 as execution accelerates across the three plants.

“As the groundwork starts over there, the expenditures will start increasing from FY28 onwards,” Panda said, referring to the IISCO project.