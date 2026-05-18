Salesforce burns 12 trillion AI tokens, says won't displace humans

He said the company’s total token usage last year could be surpassed within just two months this year, reflecting its rapid pace of AI adoption.

Afshar added that Salesforce added 3,000 employees to its sales function. These were not fresh hires but existing employees belonging to other lines of businesses who were engaged in ‘repetitive, low-impact work’ that now agents can replace.

“We’re building a workforce of AIs. But we’re not building AIs to displace humans. We’re building AIs to augment and create the boundless potential of our humans,” he said at a media roundtable in Mumbai.

He cautioned organisations must use AI tokens efficiently, as they rush to automate processes. Tokens are units of data processed by AI models during training and inference, enabl­ing prediction, generation and reasoning, according to an Nvidia blog.

“...We have to become more efficient as businesses in terms of how we use tokens. Not every process needs to be agentified,” he said.

“It’s not just tokens, it’s tokens that actually execute discrete tasks. We call them agent force work units. If a token is used to close a service case, score a marketing lead, shift an opportunity in sales, if you’re actually doing work with the agents, those aren’t just any tokens, those are work units,” Afshar added.

Quoting an IDC study, he added that $89 billion will be added in new revenues to the country by 2028. It states that Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in India could create a net gain of 1.8 million new jobs as well.

Afshar said Salesforce had 300 AI agents, which could triple by the next year.

“I can tell you 60,000 employees at Salesforce are daily active users of Slackbot, our agent. I’m having numerous conversations with Salesforce agents in preparation for customer meetings, in the research that I’m doing,”

he added.