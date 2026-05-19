Salesforce India employee base crosses 17,000 amid AI expansion push

Global software giant Salesforce’s India employee headcount has grown to more than 17,000 people in 2026, said Arundhati Bhattacharya, South Asia president and chief executive officer (CEO), on Tuesday at the company’s Agentforce World Tour in Mumbai.

The San Francisco-headquartered company had last reported an employee base of over 14,000 people in November 2025.

She said the company’s overall revenue has jumped over 47 per cent to $1.5 billion.

“Our revenue has gone up by 47 per cent, increasing to $1.5 billion, which I think is really something worthwhile... 2026, when we crossed 17,000 people in India, is what I'm most proud about because we have created that many opportunities in India for people to be at the cutting edge of technology,” Bhattacharya said.

She added that the company has donated over $10 million to social causes in the region and employees have put in over six lakh hours of volunteering work.

Salesforce India supports over 850 non-profits with its commercial offerings and has also pledged to skill one lakh people in AI by the end of 2026, she said.

The company also announced the launch of Agentforce Voice in Hindi, which will help entities deliver more natural and inclusive AI-powered customer experiences at scale across India.

Bhattacharya said work is also under way to extend the service to other Indian languages, and more languages will be added in the next few months.

Salesforce announced that it has signed Tata Realty as a new client on the Agentforce platform.

The service is being used to deliver round-the-clock customer service and real-time intelligence, and first-response times have reduced from days to eight hours.