Sammaan Capital promoter raises stake to 33.32% after warrant conversion

Sammaan Capital’s promoter, Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, has increased its stake in the company to 33.32 per cent from 28.34 per cent after converting warrants into equity shares for about Rs 906 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company’s Securities Issuance and Investment Committee approved the allotment of 8.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares to Avenir at an issue price of Rs 139 per share on October 30, following payment of the remaining 75 per cent of the subscription amount for the warrants.

The promoter had been allotted 8.69 crore warrants on March 31, 2026, through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Each warrant carried the right to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2.

Following the conversion, Avenir continues to hold 21.98 crore warrants, which may be exercised in one or more tranches on or before September 30, 2027. If all the remaining warrants are converted and there is no other change in the company’s share capital, the promoter’s stake would rise to 43.28 per cent.

The allotment has increased Sammaan Capital’s paid-up equity share capital to approximately Rs 2,498.89 crore, comprising 124.84 crore fully paid-up equity shares and 30.13 lakh partly paid-up equity shares.

The newly allotted shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing equity shares and will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, subject to applicable laws.