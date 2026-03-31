Samman Capital to diversify, targets top 3 NBFC rank by FY29

Samman Capital on Tuesday said that following International Holding Company’s (IHC) investment—under which the UAE-based firm will hold a 63.3 per cent stake after the open offer—it plans to transform itself from a pure-play mortgage financier into a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), and aims to break into the top three in the segment by assets under management (AUM) by FY29.

IHC, through its affiliate Avenir Investment, will become the promoter of Samman Capital by acquiring a 41.5 per cent stake for ₹8,850 crore, of which the lender has received an initial tranche of ₹5,652 crore ($600 million), and the remaining ₹3,198 crore will be received in the next 18 months upon conversion of the warrants into fully paid equity shares.

Avenir will also work on concluding the open offer within 30 days, which has been announced at ₹139 per fully paid equity share of Samman Capital. Upon completion of the open offer, and assuming full uptake, IHC, through Avenir, will hold a 63.3 per cent stake in Samman Capital.

“Sammaan Capital aspires to be in the top 3 NBFCs in India in terms of AUM, achieving best-in-class Return on Assets and Return on Equity by FY 2029. Sammaan Capital shall transition from a pure-play mortgage financier to a diversified NBFC by targeting mid- to low-income borrowers through its expanding pan-India branch network offering products going beyond mortgage loans to retail products including secured/unsecured MSME, personal loans, business loans, gold loans, etc,” the lender said in a statement.

Currently, the lender offers only four products, but by FY29 it aims to expand its portfolio to over 15 products, significantly scale up its branch network to 1,500 from 200, and increase its workforce to 10,000 from 2,000, as it looks to serve nearly 50 million customers, up from 2 million at present.

Sammaan Capital will be consolidated as a core investment under Judan Financial within the IHC group. Judan Financial is IHC’s dedicated financial services subsidiary, managing over ₹22.4 trillion.

“Sammaan will not only anchor Judan's presence in India but also have access to its asset management experience, enabling it to create a large India-focused alternate/private credit platform, forming a key pillar of this integrated international structure,” the lender said.

As an IHC Group company, the lender will also look to leverage the strong AA sovereign credit rating of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen its domestic and international credit ratings.

“We formally welcome IHC as our promoter. This partnership brings long-term growth capital and deep global capabilities — both of which will be instrumental in helping us scale responsibly and reinforce our leadership position in the market. Having an institution of IHC's standing as our parent company provides a strong foundation for the future — one that extends well beyond financial backing,” said Gagan Banga, MD and CEO, Sammaan Capital, adding that over the next few years, investments in people and the digital landscape, especially artificial intelligence, shall be augmented on priority.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “This milestone marks an important step in our long-term strategy to expand in India’s financial services sector. By becoming a promoter of Sammaan Capital, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and supporting a platform that plays a critical role in enabling home ownership and access to credit. We see significant opportunities to enhance capabilities, including through the adoption of AI, and to contribute meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem.”