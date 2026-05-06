Samsung bets on experiential retail, AI to deepen enterprise play in India

Samsung India Electronics is sharpening its enterprise strategy in India by focusing on integrated device ecosystems, immersive experience centres, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, as businesses increasingly shift towards digital and experiential operations.

Puneet Sethi, vice-president and head-enterprise business at the company, said the company’s enterprise division functions as a cross-portfolio vertical that draws from multiple business lines rather than operating as a standalone segment.

“Enterprise represents our broader product ecosystem with mobility devices, visual display solutions, and appliances, serving different industry requirements,” Sethi said.

The South Korea-based smartphone giant’s enterprise growth momentum in the country is being driven by demand across sectors such as education, retail, and corporate workplaces, where organisations are adopting digital infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The company highlighted that a key pillar of its strategy is its newly launched experience studios in Mumbai and Gurugram, designed to accelerate enterprise operations. The centres allow clients to interact with live solutions and take decisions on deployment.

“When customers visit the experience centre, they can see the entire ecosystem working together. This simplifies decision-making and also opens cross-selling opportunities across mobility devices, displays, and appliances,” he said.

Retail remains one of the fastest-evolving enterprise segments for Samsung. The company is witnessing growing adoption of tablets, smartphones, rugged enterprise devices, and large-format digital displays aimed at creating experience-led stores.

Security and data management are emerging as critical priorities for retailers transitioning towards digital storefronts, Sethi highlighted. Samsung is positioning its Knox platform, a defence security solution, as a core offering to support secure device management and enterprise data protection.

Sethi said AI capabilities are now embedded across Samsung’s enterprise product ecosystem rather than being deployed as standalone solutions.

The company is also betting on spatial display technologies on large screens, which enable three-dimensional visualisation of products in retail environments. These large-format three-dimensional (3D) displays are expected to redefine customer engagement and purchasing decisions.

Samsung’s go-to-market strategy relies heavily on channel partners, including system integrators, independent software vendors, and enterprise solution partners. The company continues to train and expand its partner ecosystem to serve large enterprises, government clients, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Without quantifying its growth, Sethi said Samsung’s enterprise business in India is “growing very strongly”, supported by expanding solution pipelines and rising enterprise digitisation.