Samsung hikes Galaxy S26 series prices by up to 17% ahead of festive season

Korean electronics major Samsung has increased the price of its flagship Galaxy S26 series by up to 17 per cent, industry sources tracking the mobile phone segment said.

Samsung's basic model in the Galaxy S26 series with 256 GB storage will cost around 17 per cent higher at Rs 1,02,999 compared to the launch price of Rs 87,999.

The Galaxy S26 models were launched in January this year at an 8-15 per cent higher price compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999, while the Galaxy S26+ was at Rs 1,19,999 and the most affordable S26 base variant at Rs 87,999.

With the latest price hike, all the Samsung Galaxy S26 devices will now cost more than one lakh, while the top model S26 Ultra with 1 TB storage will be available at Rs 2,14,999.

The company has increased the price of Samsung S26 with 512 GB storage by 13.9 per cent to Rs 1,22,999, S26+ with 256 GB by 12.5 per cent to Rs 1,34,999 and S26+ with 512 GB by 10.7 per cent to Rs 1,54,999.

The price of the top-end Samsung S26 Ultra with 256 GB storage has been increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 1,54,999 and Samsung S26 Ultra with 512 GB storage will cost 9.4 per cent higher at Rs 1,74,999.

An email query sent to Samsung regarding the price hike elicited no reply. Industry sources attributed the price increase to rising cost of memory chips, motherboard and other electronic components this year.

This year Apple also launched the iPhone 18 series at a higher price point compared to the preceding series. Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 lineup has been launched at a 20 to 43 per cent price hike in India, compared to the iPhone 17 series.

Apple's foldable smartphone iPhone Duo, which is available in India in the price range of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh, matches the price of some of the top-selling Maruti Suzuki hatchback car models in the country.