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Home / Companies / News / Samsung India profit falls 36% to ₹7,228 crore in FY26, revenue up 1.2%

Samsung India profit falls 36% to ₹7,228 crore in FY26, revenue up 1.2%

Samsung India Electronics reported revenue from operations of ₹1,11,183.40 crore on a consolidated basis for FY25, and its profit stood at ₹11,287.50 crore

Samsung, Samsung Electronics

Its total consolidated income, which includes other income, was ₹1,14,738.60 crore (1.14 trillion) in FY26 | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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Samsung India Electronics profit declined 36 per cent to ₹7,228.10 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to a RoC filing by the consumer electronics major.

However, its revenue from operations rose slightly by 1.2 per cent to ₹1.12 trillion in FY26, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Samsung India Electronics reported revenue from operations of ₹1,11,183.40 crore on a consolidated basis for FY25, and its profit stood at ₹11,287.50 crore.

Its total consolidated income, which includes other income, was ₹1,14,738.60 crore (1.14 trillion) in FY26.

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments regarding the filing remained unanswered at the time of the story filing.

 

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Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.

Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.

It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space with a turnover above ₹1 trillion.

Its Korean competitor, LG Electronics' total income in FY26 was ₹2,46,049.12, up nearly 1 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 3:42 PM IST