Samsung India profit falls 36% to ₹7,228 crore; mobile revenue declines

Samsung India Electronics profit declined 36 per cent to Rs 7,228.10 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to a RoC filing by the consumer electronics major.

However, its revenue from operations rose slightly by 1.2 per cent to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in FY26, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Samsung India Electronics reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,11,183.40 crore on a consolidated basis for FY25, and its profit stood at Rs 11,287.50 crore.

Its total consolidated income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,14,738.60 crore (1.14 lakh crore) in FY26.

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments regarding the filing remained unanswered at the time of the story filing.

Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.

Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.

In FY26, Samsung India's revenue from HHP (Hand Held Phones), including mobile phones and accessories, fell 1.35 per cent to Rs 81,472.2 crore. It was Rs 82,595 crore in FY25.

In the Indian smartphone market, Samsung competes with Apple in the premium category, while facing intense competition from Chinese brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme in the mass-market and affordable price segments.

However, revenue from the Home Appliances (HA) business, which covers its washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators and microwave Ovens, increased 3.52 per cent to Rs 12,240.60 crore against Rs 11,823.30 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from the audio-visual (AV) segment, which houses its TV and soundbar business, rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 8,055.90 crore in FY26 from Rs 7,427 crore a year before.

Samsung is focusing on strengthening its television and appliances business, where it competes with players such as LG, Whirlpool, Haier and Voltas, as part of its strategy to diversify revenue streams beyond smartphones and benefit from growing demand for premium consumer durables.

Similarly, Samsung India Electronics' revenue from Software Development and Export (SDE) was also up 6.85 per cent to Rs 2,430.10 crore.

Samsung India Electronics is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics space with turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore.

India is one of Samsung's most important global markets, serving both as a large consumer base and a manufacturing hub for exports to several countries.

In FY26, Samsung's revenue from the domestic market was up 9.34 per cent to Rs 65,873.30 crore as against Rs 60,243.50 crore a year before in FY25.

However, its total export revenue slipped 5.64 per cent to Rs 41,068.60 crore in FY26. It was Rs 43,527.80 crore in FY25.

Samsung operates multiple research and development centres in India, including facilities in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi-NCR, making the country one of its largest R&D bases outside South Korea.

Samsung India's total expenses inched up 3.54 per cent to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in FY26.

Its expenses of advertisement and promotion declined 11.9 per cent to Rs 3,850.50 crore in FY26 against Rs 4,370.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Samsung India Electronics' 'cost royalty' paid to its South Korean parent entity climbed 7.2 per cent to Rs 3,474 crore from Rs 3,240.50 crore in FY25.

According to reports, this royalty is linked to the technical know-how, technology and manufacturing assistance provided by the parent for products manufactured in India, including smartphones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.