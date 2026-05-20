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Samsung reaches tentative labour union deal, averting crippling strike

Samsung Electronics reaches tentative wage deal with union, easing fears of major semiconductor supply disruptions

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Any production halts at Samsung would have rippled through the global technology supply chain

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

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Samsung Electronics Co reached a tentative deal with its labor union, averting what had threatened to be a crippling strike at the world’s largest memory chipmaker. 
The South Korean company said in a statement late Wednesday that “labor and management have reached a tentative agreement on wages and the collective bargaining agreement.” The company’s union also released a statement confirming an earlier Yonhap news agency report on the suspension of plans for a strike scheduled for May 21 to June 7. 
The news follows days of stop-and-start negotiations, and heads off disruptions to not just Samsung’s production but also its efforts to accelerate development of next-generation semiconductors.  
 
Samsung’s union notified members that they would participate in a vote on the tentative 2026 wage agreement from 9 a.m. on May 23 to 10 a.m. on May 28. 
Any production halts at Samsung would have rippled through the global technology supply chain. The suspension of the strike eases concerns about a potential reduction in output from Samsung, the world’s biggest supplier of the chips that go into devices from data center servers to smartphones and electric vehicles.

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Broader Tensions 
Even so, the talks underscored simmering tensions across the country as workers push for a greater share of the profits that companies like Samsung and SK Hynix Inc. are deriving from a global AI infrastructure boom.  
The union had earlier demanded that Samsung scrap an existing bonus cap, allocate 15% of its operating profit to worker bonuses and formalize those terms in employment contracts. Labor leaders pointed to SK Hynix, which last year agreed to allocate 10% of annual operating profit to a performance bonus pool. 
Samsung had proposed allocating 10% of operating profit to bonuses, along with a one-time special compensation package that exceeds industry standards. Company executives argued that the union’s demands would be difficult to sustain over the long term.  
“There are mounting concerns that any significant production disruptions or operational uncertainty at Samsung Electronics could place additional strain on the global memory semiconductor market, potentially worsening supply bottlenecks, price volatility, procurement uncertainty and broader supply chain instability,” the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said in a statement this month.

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Topics : Samsung Electronics Labour union strike semiconductor

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

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