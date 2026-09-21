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Home / Companies / News / Samvardhana Motherson's arm gets nod to acquire 50.1% in Rotary for ₹500 cr

Samvardhana Motherson's arm gets nod to acquire 50.1% in Rotary for ₹500 cr

Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd (SMAST), a subsidiary of auto components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, will acquire a 50.1 per cent equity stake in Rotary Connectors

Samvardhana Motherson

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approved the all-cash deal on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd (SMAST), a subsidiary of auto components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, will acquire a 50.1 per cent equity stake in Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 500.4 crore.

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approved the all-cash deal on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.

 The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the financial year 2026- 2027.

 Post completion of the transaction, SMAST will hold 50.1 per cent of the equity share capital of Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd (RCPL), and thereafter RCPL will become an indirect subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International.

 

 The promoters of RCPL will continue to hold a 49.9 per cent equity stake in the company.

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 "The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) at its meeting held today has considered and approved the purchase by Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, of 50.1 per cent equity stake in Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd from existing shareholders of RCPL," the regulatory filing said.

 The Strategic Partnership supports Motherson Group's vision to diversify and scale its Aerospace and Defence business vertical, particularly in the field of Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems.

 Rotary Connectors is engaged in the manufacturing of military-grade circular connectors and interconnection solutions with diversified applications across multiple sectors, including aerospace and defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 4:01 PM IST