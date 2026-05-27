Sanofi unveils AI-powered platform for early rare disease detection

The free web-based tool enables healthcare professionals to input a patient’s symptoms, medical history and test results to generate differential diagnoses for 310 rare diseases within 5 to 10 minutes. Sanofi said the platform offers more than 88 per cent diagnostic reliability and can also recommend complementary tests and connect doctors with government-recognised Centres of Excellence for referrals.

India is estimated to have 72-96 million people living with rare diseases, yet diagnosis often takes between four-and-a-half and seven years because symptoms are commonly mistaken for more prevalent illnesses such as dengue, anaemia or routine infections.

“Rare diseases are not rare in aggregate, but awareness and diagnosis remain the biggest challenge,” said Mayur Shah, head of rare diseases business at Sanofi India. He said the platform is intended to strengthen early suspicion among doctors, especially primary care physicians and paediatricians, and accelerate access to treatment.

The company said AccelRare was co-developed and validated by 67 rare disease experts across 13 networks and is built on MedVir, a platform certified as a Class-I medical device in Europe. In India, the tool has been approved as a Class-A web-based pre-diagnostic medical device.