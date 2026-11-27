Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources, that SAP was considering these cuts as artificial intelligence (AI) automates various tasks and companies look to reduce workforce costs to keep their AI investments intact.

“In the last SAP layoffs in 2023, 300 out of 3000 layoffs were in India. By similar logic, around 1,000 may be laid off in India,” said an analyst on condition of anonymity. It was unclear whether the cuts would extend to SAP Labs, too, which houses nearly 15,000 employees in India.

While the exact number is yet to be unveiled, the move only adds to the growing list of companies globally that have used AI to reduce their workforce. Microsoft, for example, made a voluntary buyout offer to almost 25 per cent, or 60,000, of its employees to contain costs and fund its massive AI investments.

“The business environment in which we operate is changing rapidly through AI, and we are continuously reviewing how our organization and workforce need to evolve to remain successful. As part of this ongoing transformation, roles and functions will naturally change over time. Beyond this, no decisions have been made regarding any further measures. We do not comment on speculation,” an SAP India spokesperson said in a statement.

SAP's reported restructuring is about reshaping skills for the AI era, not stepping back from India, analysts cautioned. India remains its fastest-growing talent base. SAP's India headcount increased from 16,164 at the end of 2024 to over 18,000 in 2026, an addition of more than 1,800 employees, or over 11 per cent, in less than two years. One in every six SAP employees is in India.

"There will be selective headcount optimization in India as well, focused on skills and roles that are less aligned with future growth opportunities. However, we expect the overall layoff impact on India to be minimal," Gaurav Vasu of Unearthinsights said, adding that the US and Europe would bear the brunt of the cuts.

SAP Labs invested about €194 million to open its second campus in Bengaluru last year. Spread over 41 acres and close to the airport, it is SAP’s largest research and development (R&D) hub outside Germany, and the new campus is designed to accommodate more than 15,000 professionals.