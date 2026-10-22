Sapphire Foods India Q2FY27 net loss narrows to ₹1.5 cr, revenue up 20%

Sapphire Foods India saw its consolidated net loss narrow to Rs 1.5 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of strong revenue growth.

Its revenue rose 19.6 per cent to Rs 888 crore in the quarter ended September, and the company said it was its best quarter in terms of revenue growth. Its same-store sales growth (SSG) for Sapphire KFC stood at 14 per cent, while SSG for Sapphire Pizza Hut India was 5 per cent.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) rose 19 per cent to Rs 132.5 crore.

Sapphire KFC delivered its highest revenue growth of 26 per cent in the last 16 quarters. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) came in at 14 per cent (close to double digits after factoring in the shift in the timing of Navratri to Q3 from Q2 last year), despite raw material and energy cost inflation and higher marketing investments, it said in its release. Sapphire Pizza Hut India also saw its revenue increase by 7 per cent, driven by strong value offers.