Sarovar Hotels taps branded residences, aims over 400 hotels in 4 years

Sarovar Hotels has identified branded residences as a strong revenue stream to aid growth from its core hotels business, said a top company executive.

The company, founded in 1994, has signed two projects in the last six months as the Indian real estate market witnesses a continued premiumisation trend.

“This is a new vertical we’re exploring. In the last three months, we have been able to sign two contracts — a management contract with ACE HIVE for over 490 keys in Greater Noida and another for over 190 keys in Ghaziabad. Looking at India’s real estate market, the buying capacity is increasing and it is seen as a safe haven in terms of investment,” Jatin Khanna, chief executive officer (CEO), told Business Standard.

The Noida project is expected to come live in the next 36 months, he further said, adding, “we feel that this will be a good segment to be in and we can see that we may get more attention from different players in this market.”

The hospitality player, with over 150 hotels and over 11,000 keys across 87 destinations, has announced 12 signings and six openings in the first quarter of this year. Another 14 hotels are slated to open over the year, including in Kota and Bhubaneswar.

“Today we are a company with almost 250 hotels operating and under development with almost 22,000 keys. We plan to have over 400 hotels, both operating and under development, within the next three to four years and cross Rs 2,300 crore in revenue by 2027. In a nutshell, we are ahead of the curve,” Khanna stated.

This will also include expansion into new geographies internationally. The company opened in Ethiopia and Kampala in January this year.

“We are also talking about adding some new geographies in our international portfolio. While it is still too early to talk about that, we do have some good interest from different parts of Africa and other countries,” said Khanna.

“We have seen a growing interest in our brands, with more Indians travelling abroad who are able to recognise us. A more sizeable diaspora population can also bring in more business for us,” he added.

Speaking about the West Asia market, where several Indian brands have expanded, Khanna said, “A lot of time we confuse West Asia with bigger, better, and bolder stuff. But I think the markets are changing and there’s space for every brand and every segment to be there. Given the right opportunity, we would love to put our flags over there.”