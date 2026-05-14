Satin Creditcare Network aims to reach ₹32,000 crore AUM by FY30

Out of the total, non-MFI will account for 30 per cent and MFI will account for 70 per cent because its subsidiaries are growing faster. The consolidated AUM of the company in FY26 stood at Rs 15,174 crore.

The microfinance sector is expected to witness a recovery in growth and collection efficiencies, as the micro lender is guiding for 15-20 per cent growth in standalone AUM for the current financial year, aiming to reach Rs 14,800-15,100 crore in FY27, from Rs 12,853 crore now.

“We are giving guidance of about 15-20 per cent growth (in AUM) for next year (FY27). We are opening up Kerala, which was the only state left for us. We are also opening another 300-400 branches this year. All this will add up in terms of increasing growth. We are also looking at diversification on a larger scale," Singh told Business Standard during an interaction.

“We had given guidance of achieving a total AUM target of about Rs 25,000 crore by 2030 and we are now revising it to Rs 32,000 crore. Out of this, non-MFI will account for 30 per cent and MFI will account for 70 per cent because our subsidiaries are growing faster in terms of their goals,” he added.

The asset quality of the company has improved, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reducing to 3.1 per cent as on March 31, 2026, compared to 3.3 per cent as on December 31, 2025. The net NPA ratio slipped to 0.9 per cent from 1.1 per cent as on December 31, 2025. Singh expects the GNPA ratio to reduce further if the credit cost declines, which is estimated to be in the range of 3-3.5 per cent in FY27. The credit cost in FY26 was 3.6 per cent.

After muted growth for the microfinance sector in FY26, Singh also said the sector is looking towards better growth, collection efficiencies, and reasonable credit costs in FY27. Despite concerns around rising temperatures and forecasts of an El Niño impact, Singh said collection efficiencies and disbursement trends in the first quarter have remained resilient.

“Q1 generally slows down overall disbursement and collections compared to Q4. However, this year, so far, the pace of collections and collection efficiencies are holding up really well, hence we are seeing a better Q1 in comparison to the usual Q1 performance,” he said.