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Home / Companies / News / Saurabh Jain joins Bandhan AMC as Chief Business Officer from StanChart

Saurabh Jain joins Bandhan AMC as Chief Business Officer from StanChart

Former Standard Chartered Bank India executive brings leadership experience across wealth management, private banking, investment strategy, sales, distribution and branch banking

Saurabh Jain joins Bandhan AMC as its Chief Business Officer.

Saurabh Jain joins Bandhan AMC as its Chief Business Officer.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

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Saurabh Jain has joined Bandhan AMC as its Chief Business Officer, the asset management company said in a statement.
 
Jain joins from Standard Chartered Bank India, where he served as Managing Director & Head – Wealth Management & Affluent Client Segments.
 
Jain has held leadership positions spanning wealth management, private banking, investment strategy, product management, sales, distribution, client acquisition, and branch banking. He has also worked with HDFC Bank and Citibank, the statement said.
 

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Topics : Bandhan HDFC Bank Citibank

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:00 PM IST