SBI-backed Cashfree Payments bets on travel services, overseas investment
The SBI-backed fintech will pilot overseas investment, travel and business-to-business payment offerings this year as it looks to capitalise on rising international transaction volumes
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Indian fintech firm Cashfree Payments plans to deepen its cross-border business with offerings such as overseas investment and travel payments as it seeks to tap rising demand for international transactions, CEO Akash Sinha said on Monday.
Cashfree, backed by State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, currently facilitates cross-border e-commerce payments.
It plans to begin pilots this year for overseas investment, travel and business-to-business payment services, expanding beyond online shopping, Sinha told Reuters in an interview.
"Cross-border is an exciting space...the market is not a challenge. It's a growing market," Sinha said, attributing the opportunity to India's increasing integration with the global economy through trade agreements.
"It's more about how do we crack it. Can we build the right product? Can we make a compliant product? Those are the challenges."
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Indian payment firms have stepped up their focus on cross-border services as outbound travel, overseas education, investments and global trade gather pace.
Unlike domestic payment processing, where intense competition has squeezed pricing, cross-border transactions typically offer better margins because they involve foreign exchange and additional regulatory compliance.
Sinha said Cashfree aims to build payment infrastructure that makes cross-border transactions smoother, cheaper and operationally hassle-free for consumers and businesses.
Cashfree, which has a cross-border payments aggregator licence from India's financial regulator, expects the business to contribute 25 per cent of revenue within three to four years, up from 10 per cent currently.
It reported revenue of nearly ₹1,000 crore ($105.7 million) in financial year 2026.
The firm, founded in 2015, processes transactions worth $80 billion annually for more than 1 million businesses, according to its website.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:00 PM IST