SBI joins global banks to fund Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion Organon buy

“Banks have recently completed the syndication for the Sun Pharma-Organon acquisition financing, which was $11.75 billion transaction. We now have 11 banks ­participating in the deal, with each bank holding commitments of around $1 billion,” a person privy to the development told Business Standard.

In April, Dilip Shanghvi’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signed a definitive agreement to buy US-based Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal. It would propel Sun Pharma into the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies and make it the seventh-largest global biosimilars player.

SBI is the only domestic bank to participate in the loan syndication. Loan syndication is the process by which the lead arranging banks distribute portions of an underwritten loan to other lenders, allowing the financing risk to be shared.

According to sources, State Bank of India (SBI), HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, ING Bank, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and others have joined Citi, JPMorgan Chase Bank and MUFG Bank to fund over $10 billion debt, with each lender committing around a billion dollars.

The terms of the financing arrangement were sealed on June 30. The remaining part of the deal is being funded by the pharma major through internal accruals.

“Initially, JPMorgan, Citi and MUFG provided the underwriting commitment. They signed the commitment letter before Sun Pharma proceeded with the acquisition, which happened towards the end of April,” said another source aware of the transaction.

“The understanding was that within three months, the loan syndication would be completed by bringing in another seven or eight banks. This was completed on June 30, when eight additional banks joined the transaction alongside the three original underwriters. So, now a total of 11 banks are participating in the financing,” he added.

For Sun Pharma, the deal is as much about securing a scaled entry into China as it is about repositioning itself as a top-tier global drugmaker. Sun has followed a similar playbook before. Its 2014 acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories — then larger in revenue — was transformational in both size and complexity. The roughly $4 billion deal included about $800 million of debt.

In recent times, there has been a resurgence of outbound acquisitions by Indian corporates. According to experts, some of the factors driving the trend are access to technology in a rapidly evolving manufacturing and industrial landscape, and the restructuring of global supply chains, with near-shoring and on-shoring now a structural rather than cyclical trend.

Moreover, as some Indian companies face muted domestic growth, they are looking outward to sustain their historical pace of expansion — backed by robust balance sheets that some bankers believe are ‘perhaps in their best ever’ health. Sectors seeing active outbound interest include pharmaceuticals, health care, electronic manufacturing services (EMS), and information technology (IT).

“Many of these acquisitions provide Indian companies with access to overseas markets, technology or customers. The manufacturing activity often remains in India or is brought back to India after the acquisition. Companies may acquire technology, customer access or established brands, all of which eventually support domestic investment”, PD Singh, Standard Chartered Bank’s India and South Asia chief executive officer told Business Standard recently.

The syndicate