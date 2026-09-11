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SBI-led group of lenders to provide $3.5 billion to Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea, the country's third-biggest wireless operator in terms of users but still loss-making, plans to use some funds to improve its network and better compete with Airtel and Jio

State Bank of India, SBI

Consortium led by SBI has agreed to provide about $3.5 billion in debt to Vodafone Idea | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

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By Baiju Kalesh and Saikat Das
 
A group of lenders led by State Bank of India agreed to provide about $3.5 billion of debt financing to Vodafone Idea Ltd. to help the mobile telephone operator rebuild its business, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Other local lenders in the consortium include Union Bank of India Ltd. and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. 
 
Vodafone Idea, the country’s third-biggest wireless operator in terms of users but still loss-making, plans to use some funds to improve its network and better compete with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., the people said.
 
 
Vodafone Idea’s shares rose as much as 2% in Mumbai on Friday, compared with a 1% drop in the Sensex Index.

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Conditions regarding the funding include billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla remaining as chairman throughout the tenure of the loan, which is nearly 10 years, and guarantees of repayment in case of default, the people said.  
 
Representatives for Vodafone Idea and the banks didn’t respond to requests for comment. 
 
Vodafone Idea has been working on raising debt to get on a firmer footing, with CNBC-TV18 reporting in May that the company, which is part-owned by the UK’s Vodafone Group Plc, was in talks with lenders and that SBI was likely to lead a consortium. Vodafone Idea reported a smaller-than-expected loss of ₹3,750 crore ($394 million) in the first quarter through June.   
 
Indian authorities earlier this year provided Vodafone Idea with a lifeline and better chance to attract investors by capping its past spectrum payouts. The government also last year converted about ₹37,000 crore of outstanding dues into equity, lifting its stake to 48.99% from 22.6%. 
 
The moves have helped Vodafone Idea’s shares, which have climbed this year to give the company a market capitalization of about ₹1.6 trillion.  

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:05 PM IST