SBI may soon issue sanction letter to Vi for its share of ₹35K cr funding

This move may prompt other lenders involved in the discussion to move forward with their decision to back the company, people familiar with the matter said. However, SBI will release the funds only after Vi ties up the financing with other participating lenders.

The funding process is moving in the right direction and the entire package is expected to see the light of day soon, the sources said. Earlier, SBI had agreed to sanction its share of the loan after the Aditya Birla group-backed telecom services provider agreed to provide guarantees through its promoter companies.

This issue had been a sticking point and led to a deadlock, with disbursement also tied to the company securing financing from other lenders.

However, the company is now said to have approached the bank again for the sanction letter, which it believes will help it tie up

financing with other lenders. This is because SBI’s backing may give a positive view of the company.

“The Vodafone Idea loan is much further ahead than where it was some time ago. Everything on SBI’s side is sorted and they should be able to go ahead, but it is subject to every other bank agreeing. SBI has a decent portion to deliver out of the total funding requirement, and they will deliver their share once Vi is able to tie up the entire amount. While SBI is likely to give them the sanction letter, but no money will be released unless the company ties up the whole thing,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank.

“This cannot go on endlessly; something has to happen. SBI has agreed to issue the sanction letter after the company finally agrees to provide a promoter guarantee through its promoter companies. While the guarantee will not cover the entire amount of the loan SBI will sanction, it provides assurance that the promoter is involved,” the banker added.

SBI is likely to give 20 per cent share (Rs 7,000 crore) of the total funding, while the remaining amount is expected to come from other lenders involved in the discussions.

These include state-owned banks such as Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank, along with a few large

private sector lenders and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

The Rs 35,000 crore of fresh funding that Vi is seeking would support its Rs 45,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan over the next three years.

This plan includes rolling out 5G network across 17 priority circles, tripling its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and shoring up customer base to ensure revenue generation.

Of the total funding, Rs 25,000 crore has been sought from banks in the form of funded facilities. The remaining Rs 10,000 crore is being asked for as a line of credit, or non-funded facilities.

Promoters currently hold a combined 25.64 per cent stake in the company, with Vodafone Group Plc owning 19 per cent and the Kumar Mangalam Birla-promoted Aditya Birla group with 6.63 per cent, as of March 2026.

The Government of India owns around 49 per cent stake, but is classified as a public shareholder rather than a promoter.

Vodafone Idea reported a smaller-than-expected net loss of Rs 3,750 crore for the quarter ended June. Earlier in the year, the government provided a crucial reprieve to the debt-laden telecom operator.

It restructured the telco’s outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and capped near-term annual payouts, easing its cash flow burden and improving its ability to raise fresh funding.