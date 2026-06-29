SBI raises $300 mn via 3-year dollar bonds at SOFR plus 100 basis points

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Monday raised $300 million through three-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes under Regulation S at a coupon of SOFR plus 100 basis points, with interest payable quarterly in arrears. The bonds will be issued through its London branch on July 6, 2026.

SBI is the latest bank to issue dollar bonds under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional swap window. However, the issuance size is lower than what the market had perhaps expected.

Already, three entities — HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) — have raised dollar bonds since the RBI operationalised the concessional swap window.