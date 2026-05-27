SBI to combine branches, digital platforms for omni-channel banking

India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), will continue to focus on physical banking while integrating its branch network with digital platforms to deliver an omni-channel banking experience for its customers, C S Setty, chairman, SBI, said, underscoring the lender’s relationship-led approach amid rapid digital adoption in the banking sector.

Addressing shareholders, Setty said the liability franchise and deepening customer engagement will remain important strategic focus areas. He said human capital will continue to remain central to the bank’s transformation journey and the bank will continue to strengthen its workforce through focused capability development and future-ready learning frameworks.

“…physical banking will continue to remain an important pillar of our relationship-led model. Our endeavour will be to integrate the strength of our branch network with the speed and convenience of digital platforms, thereby creating a truly omni-channel banking experience for our customers,” Setty said in the bank’s annual report for FY26.

SBI has the largest branch network in the country with 23,265 outlets.

Setty emphasised branch-led deposit mobilisation at a time when the banking sector is facing challenges in garnering resources with the emergence of alternative investment options for savers, particularly mutual funds.

“To bring focused attention towards strengthening our liability franchise and improving CASA mobilisation, the bank institutionalised a simple yet powerful discipline — ABCD - All Branches to Contribute to Deposits,” Setty said. He emphasised that every branch, irrespective of size or geography, should play an important role in expanding the deposit base. “This broad-based participation is expected to further strengthen the resilience, granularity and sustainability of deposit growth.”

Furthermore, he said SBI would strengthen its liability franchise and deepen customer engagement. “We see significant opportunities in expanding digital onboarding, transaction banking, SME ecosystems and relationship-led banking solutions,” he said, adding that the bank will focus on building a granular, stable and low-cost deposit base while further strengthening customer trust and loyalty.

The lender has sharpened its “Digital First, Customer First” strategy, with continued investments planned in technology, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. Setty said the bank’s next phase of transformation would focus on “delivering deeply personalised, seamless and intuitive banking experiences across all customer segments and channels”.

At the centre of the effort is Project SARAL, under which SBI plans further “process re-engineering, standardisation, digital integration and greater use of automation and artificial intelligence”.

At the same time, Setty said human capital will continue to remain central to the bank’s transformation journey. “In an era where technology is reshaping banking at an unprecedented pace, investing in people, leadership, skills and organisational capability becomes even more critical. We will continue strengthening our workforce through focused capability development and future-ready learning frameworks,” he said.

SBI had an employee base of 245,131 as of FY26, up from 236,226 in FY25.

Further, SBI said it aspires to emerge as India’s leading wealth architect and has launched SBI Premier (Virtual Relationship Managers) to provide a virtual yet personalised servicing experience to premier-segment customers, particularly in remote and underserved areas. The bank said its overall Wealth Hub network has increased to 344 across 173 centres nationwide, reflecting its focus on building a customer-centric wealth management franchise based on trust, relationship strength and comprehensive financial solutions.

“We also see significant opportunities in strengthening our wealth management franchise, expanding relationship-led advisory services and leveraging technology-enabled engagement models to deepen customer relationships across segments,” Setty said.

He also reiterated that as sustainability and climate resilience increasingly shape the future of global finance, SBI will support India’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable economy through responsible financing and climate-focused initiatives.

“As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, the banking sector will play a transformative role in mobilising capital, enabling entrepreneurship, supporting infrastructure creation and accelerating financial inclusion. As the country’s largest bank, we recognise both the opportunity and responsibility that comes with this role and remain committed to supporting India’s growth aspirations,” Setty said, adding that the bank’s vision is to build a future-ready institution that combines technological leadership with human trust and business growth with social responsibility.

SBI’s total business surpassed ₹109 trillion in FY26. SBI’s standalone net profit grew 12.88 per cent to ₹80,032 crore in the previous financial year.