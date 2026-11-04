SBI to report RCom, Anil Ambani as wilful defaulters to credit bureaus

State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to forward the names of Reliance Communications (RCom) and its directors or guarantors for listing as wilful defaulters, RCom said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its representations to the bank had been rejected and its name would be shared with credit information companies for listing.

RCom, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings through the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), said in a statement to the BSE that it had received a letter dated October 31 from SBI on November 3, confirming the rejection of its representations against being classified as a wilful defaulter.

RCom, however, said the classification was not expected to have any impact and legal advice was being sought on the way forward. “The Company, through the Resolution Professional, is examining the communication and seeking appropriate legal advice on the further course of action,” it added.

SBI’s action comes after credit facilities accessed by RCom were classified as non-performing assets in August 2016. The Wilful Default Identification Committee (WDIC) initially proposed the classification in March 2026, citing violations in fund utilisation and routing of transactions through subsidiaries. The RCIWD reviewed this proposal and confirmed the decision after noting that neither the borrower nor the promoter-director availed themselves of the opportunity for a personal hearing provided on September 16, 2026. The letter names RCom and its chairman, Anil Ambani.

RCom added that the credit facilities referred to in SBI's communication pertained to the period prior to the commencement of CIRP and had to be resolved as part of the resolution plan or in liquidation. It added that the company was protected from legal action under Sections 14(1)(a), 32A and 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

‘To that extent, it may be noted that by virtue of the protection made available under Section 32A of the Code, upon the approval of the resolution plan in respect of the Company by the NCLT, the Company shall be deemed to have immunity against any liability for any purported offences committed by the Company prior to the commencement of the CIRP (including any liability which may arise as a result of any unlawful transactions identified in the forensic audit report),” it added.

“Further, under Section 238 of the Code, the provisions of the Code override anything inconsistent contained in any other law,” the company said, adding that the classification would not have an impact but it was seeking legal advice.