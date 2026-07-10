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SBI to sell 1.42% stake in SBI Funds Management in pre-IPO placement

The stake sale at ₹574 per share - the top end of the asset manager's IPO price band - provides an early benchmark for the unit's valuation and indicates institutional demand before public offering

SBI Funds Management Ltd

The stock is expected to list on Indian stock exchanges on July 21

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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State Bank of India will sell a 1.42 per cent stake in asset management unit SBI ​Funds Management to 30 investors for ₹1,655 crore​($173.5 million) in a pre-IPO placement, the lender ‌said on Thursday.

The stake sale at ₹574 per share - the top end of the asset manager's IPO price band - provides an early benchmark for the unit's valuation and indicates institutional demand before the public offering.

SBI is selling 28.8 million shares of SBI Funds to investors including Tata AIG General Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, 360 ONE funds, Bennett Coleman, and ‌several alternative investment funds and family offices.

 

SBI Funds' $1.22 billion IPO is set to open for bids on July 14, with India's largest asset manager seeking a valuation of up to ₹1.17 trillion.

The company, a joint venture between India's largest lender SBI and Europe's largest asset ​manager, Amundi, has set a price band of ₹545-574 per share ‌for the three-day share sale.

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The stock is expected to list on Indian stock exchanges on July 21. 

SBI ​Funds ‌is not selling new shares in the IPO and will ‌not receive any proceeds. SBI is selling up to 128.3 million shares, while Amundi India Holding will divest ‌up ​to 75.4 million ​shares, together offloading about 10% of SBI Funds Management's paid-up equity capital. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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