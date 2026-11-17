The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision to entertain delayed appeals challenging the approval of Lulu International Shopping Malls’ resolution plan for Manjeera Retail Holdings Private Limited.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva held that the NCLAT was wrong in refusing to recall its earlier order condoning the delay in appeals filed by three purchasers of commercial units in Manjeera Mall.

The purchasers had challenged the approval of Lulu International Shopping Malls’ resolution plan, arguing that their payments for the commercial units had been wrongly treated as customer advances instead of claims of financial creditors.

The insolvency resolution process against Manjeera Retail Holdings was initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad, on July 18, 2023. Lulu emerged as the successful resolution applicant after its plan received 100 per cent approval from the Committee of Creditors. The NCLT approved the plan on March 26, 2025.

Lulu told the court that it had invested ₹271.52 crore towards implementing the resolution plan. The three purchasers filed appeals before the NCLAT on May 11, 2025, challenging the approval. The tribunal condoned the delay by invoking Section 4 of the Limitation Act, 1963, and entertained their appeals.

Section 61(2) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provides 30 days to appeal against an NCLT order, with a further 15 days available for condonation of delay. The purchasers had filed their appeals on the 46th day.

The Supreme Court said the NCLAT had incorrectly interpreted its May 7, 2025, ruling in Tata Steel Limited while deciding the matter. It clarified that a judicial declaration of law applies from the date the law is laid down and governs the interpretation of the relevant statutory provision. An earlier order inconsistent with that legal position cannot be protected unless it has attained finality.

The Bench also examined the NCLAT's power to recall its orders. It said that while the tribunal does not have the power to review its decisions under the IBC, it can recall an order by exercising its inherent powers under Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016.

The court relied on the five-judge NCLAT decision in Union Bank of India versus Dinkar T Venkatasubramanian, which was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court, as well as its ruling in Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority versus Prabhjit Singh Soni.

The Bench said the NCLAT should have exercised its inherent jurisdiction after being apprised of the settled legal position. It also observed that the purchasers had failed to establish sufficient grounds for condoning the delay.

The court noted that May 10, 2025, was a second Saturday and that the NCLAT had treated this as sufficient reason to extend the limitation period to the 46th day. It found this justification unsustainable.

The Supreme Court accordingly set aside the NCLAT's orders dated October 10, 2025, and February 10, 2026, and dismissed the purchasers' appeals against the approval of Lulu's resolution plan as time-barred.