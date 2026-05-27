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SC sets aside CCI's ₹202 crore penalty on Amazon in Future Group deal

The top court said if any amount was deposited or recovered from Amazon pursuant to these orders, the same be refunded within eight weeks

SC, Supreme Court

The bench delivered its verdict on a plea filed by Amazon challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) June 2022 order (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the NCLAT's June 2022 order which had rejected US e-commerce giant Amazon's appeal against an anti-trust suspension of its investment deal with Future Group.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also set aside the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) December 17, 2021 order which had levied a ₹202 crore penalty on Amazon and suspended its deal with Future.

"In view of the findings recorded above, the appeal is allowed. The impugned judgement dated June 13, 2022 passed by the NCLAT and order dated December 17, 2021 passed by the CCI are set aside," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.

 

The top court said if any amount was deposited or recovered from Amazon pursuant to these orders, the same be refunded within eight weeks.

The bench delivered its verdict on a plea filed by Amazon challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) June 2022 order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Amazon Amazon India NCLAT CCI

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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