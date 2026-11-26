Markets regulator Sebi has appointed a forensic auditor to assist in a probe into the affairs of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, following directions from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

The SAT had on November 5 directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to conduct a fresh, independent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged diversion of ₹3,535 crore from seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL), an entity linked to the company's promoters.

Pursuant to the order dated November 5, 2026 passed by the appellate tribunal, CDEL, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said "Sebi has, vide its letter dated November 25, 2026, informed the company that CLA Indus Value Consulting has been appointed as the forensic auditor to assist the investigating authority." The company said its board of directors would take further steps as may be necessary in the matter.

On November 5, SAT set aside an order passed by Sebi's Whole Time Member (WTM) and directed the regulator to complete further investigation within six months and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law.

The SAT order came over an appeal filed by CDEL, challenging the order passed by Sebi, which imposed a penalty of ₹26 crore under Sections 15HA and 15HB of the Sebi Act, 1992, in connection with alleged securities law violations.

In its order, SAT had said it would be "in the interest of justice" for Sebi to undertake an "independent and comprehensive" investigation into the scheme of diversion of funds from the CDEL group and its promoters.

The tribunal also asked the regulator to determine the roles of various stakeholders and consider appropriate action, particularly with a view to "adequately restituting the public shareholders" of the company.

As part of the investigation, the tribunal asked Sebi to consider recording statements on oath of concerned persons, including legal representatives of late V G Siddhartha, to ascertain the ultimate beneficiaries of the allegedly siphoned-off funds.

Further, SAT asked Sebi to examine bank accounts of all concerned entities, including conduit entities and beneficiaries of funds transferred from the bank accounts of late Siddhartha, his wife and parents.

"Sebi is directed to carry out further investigation as early as possible and in any case within the upper limit of 6 months, and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law," it said.

SAT has asked Sebi for "recording statements on oath of the concerned persons, including legal representatives of (Late) VGS, to ascertain the ultimate beneficiaries of siphoned-off funds and examining on oath various officials of the CDEL and its subsidiaries and banks to verify how huge transactions to the tune of ₹3,535 crores did not generate an alert by the bank nor noted by officials whose mobile numbers were linked with the bank accounts...