Sebi approves change of control at RBL Bank in Emirates NBD stake deal

India's markets regulator has approved a change of control at RBL ​Bank, the lender said on Thursday, related ​to a proposed deal that would see ‌Dubai's Emirates NBD acquire a majority stake.

The nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India marks a key regulatory milestone for one of the largest cross-border deals in the country's financial sector.

A change of control in a listed company involves a shift in the right to appoint directors and manage policies and requires prior ‌Sebi approval.

Here are some details:

Sebi granted approval in a letter dated April 29, according to a filing. Emirates NBD's proposal to buy a 60 per cent stake in RBL for $3 billion was announced in October 2025.

RBL said the deal remains ​subject to other regulatory approvals and conditions.

India's central bank approved the ‌deal earlier this month, paving the way for Emirates NBD to acquire up ​to ‌74 per cent of RBL share capital, subject to a minimum 51 per cent ‌holding, while capping voting rights at 26 per cent.

Post-transaction, RBL will be classified as a foreign ‌bank subsidiary, ​with Emirates NBD ​as its parent, and governed by norms applicable to wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries.

India's competition ‌regulator cleared ​the deal in January.