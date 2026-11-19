Market regulator Sebi has approved the proposed transfer of portfolio management services (PMS) business of ICICI Securities to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

The proposed acquisition will be carried out through a slump sale on a going-concern basis.

"We hereby inform you that the company is in receipt of an email today... from ICICI Securities intimating receipt of a letter dated November 19, 2026, from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approving transfer of PMS business from ICICI Securities to the company," ICICI Prudential AMC said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The company's board of directors approved the acquisition of the PMS business from ICICI Securities on August 10. Subsequently, both companies entered into a business transfer agreement for the transaction.

The closing of the transaction was subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals.

ICICI Prudential AMC said that further action in this regard would be taken in discussion with ICICI Securities.

The asset management firm reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 889 crore for the September quarter of FY27 compared to ₹838 crore a year earlier, driven by higher revenue from operations.

Revenue from operations increased 16.3 per cent to ₹1,674 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 compared to ₹1,439 crore in the year-ago period.