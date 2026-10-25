Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Senco Gold to acquire 68% stake in August Jewellery for ₹68 crore

Senco Gold to acquire 68% stake in August Jewellery for ₹68 crore

The acquisition will strengthen Senco Gold's digital and omnichannel strategy and expand its reach among younger consumers

Senco gold

Senco Gold will acquire a 68% stake in Melorra operator August Jewellery for ₹68 crore to strengthen its digital and omnichannel presence. | Source: Senco gold

PTI Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senco Gold Ltd on Sunday said it has signed agreements to acquire a 68 per cent stake in August Jewellery Pvt Ltd, which operates the 'Melorra' brand, for Rs 68 crore.

The investment will be made in multiple tranches, with completion targeted by February 2027, subject to fulfilment of specified conditions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It said that including the acquisition by a promoter group entity, the overall stake in August Jewellery will reach 79 per cent, following which the company will become a subsidiary of Senco Gold.

The investment will happen through fresh equity issuance, with the funds intended for the company's growth and expansion, and the discharge of existing liabilities, the filing said.

 

Senco Gold said the acquisition aligns with its digital and omnichannel strategy, particularly to cater to the fast-growing young consumer segment. Melorra's design and e-commerce capabilities are expected to complement Senco Gold's existing strengths and generate operational synergies.

The acquisition does not require governmental or regulatory approvals.

More From This Section

Mr. Sundeep Chugh_ Managing Director at OVS India

Italian fashion brand OVS plans 11 stores by 2028, faster growth from 2029

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

CCPA fines Hogar Technologies ₹1 lakh over misleading walkie-talkie ads

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank launches flexible EV car loan with longer battery repayment

solar, electrostates

Microtek invests over ₹400 crore to accelerate solar business growth

HCL tech, hcl

AI at inflection point, future belongs to those who reinvent: HCLTech CEO

Topics : Senco Gold acquisition jewellery trade

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Gold Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesStock Market CrashSwiggy Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 7:46 PM IST