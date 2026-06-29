Serentica Renewables to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan clean energy sector

Serentica Renewables on Monday announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan's clean energy space.

The company's strategy is focused on enabling hard-to-abate sectors through firm and dispatchable renewable energy solutions that combine scale, reliability and affordability.

"Underscoring its long-term commitment, Serentica has announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in coming years in the state of Rajasthan, with more than ₹10,000 crore already deployed," the statement said.

The company said Rajasthan now accounts for over 50 per cent of its total solar portfolio, with major assets located in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. The portfolio is expected to expand to Bhadla in the next phase. Together, these projects are part of the company's planned renewable energy pipeline of 27,000 MW.

Serentica Renewables is a renewable independent power producer committed to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries by providing firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions.