Serentica Renewables to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan renewable projects

Serentica Renewables on Monday announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in clean energy in Rajasthan, with more than ₹10,000 crore already deployed.

The company said in a statement that the state currently accounts for over 50 per cent of its total solar portfolio, with major assets located across Bikaner and Jaisalmer. The KKR-backed renewable independent power producer (IPP) will expand its portfolio to Bhadla in the next phase.

“We remain committed to scaling our investments in the state to support industrial decarbonisation and strengthen grid resilience,” said Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables.

These projects form part of the company's planned renewable energy pipeline of 27,000 MW. It currently has an operational portfolio of over 2,500 MW and an additional under-construction portfolio of over 3,000 MW.

Serentica is set to commission Phase I of the 200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Bikaner, while Phase II of the 800 MWh BESS project is expected to come online over the next three months. It is also planning to expand its Fatehgarh solar platform with an initial 1,270 MWp, followed by an additional 500 MWp and a BESS of 2,500 MWh in FY27.

The company recently signed a power delivery agreement to support Vedanta Group company Cairn Oil & Gas's operations in Barmer, Rajasthan. Under the agreement, it will deliver 25 MW of captive renewable hybrid power, meeting 20 per cent of the onshore oil producer's power demand.

In February, the company secured 600 MW in the Solar Energy Corporation of India's FDRE VII Assured Peak tender. This will be the largest single-location BESS installation to be delivered by the company, it said in the statement. With a total tendered capacity of 4,800 MWh, FDRE VII is among India's most advanced and technically complex renewable energy procurement frameworks. Serentica will provide 2,400 MWh of daily peak power using a combined solar and BESS solution implemented behind the meter.

The company aims to deliver round-the-clock renewable energy at a 55-95 per cent capacity utilisation factor through a mix of solar, wind and energy storage.