Shailesh Jejurikar appointed chairman of P&G, to take over from Jon Moeller

The world’s most valuable consumer goods company, US-based The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), on Wednesday announced that its Global Chief Executive Officer and President at the company, Shailesh G. Jejurikar, will also take charge as chairman of the board effective August 1.

He takes over from Jon Moeller, executive chairman, who will retire from the board effective July 31, and from P&G effective August 14, according to the NYSE listed company’s announcement posted on its website.

Last year, the Cincinnati (Ohio) headquartered company announced that Shailesh would take over as global CEO from January 1. He was the first India-origin executive to lead the almost two-centuries-old consumer goods multinational, which sells products in over 180 countries.

“I want to thank Jon for his many years of tireless and steady leadership at P&G, having served in key roles including executive chairman, chief executive officer, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer throughout his 38 years of dedicated service to the company,” Shailesh said in a statement.

He added that “Jon’s strategic vision has been instrumental in shaping the company P&G is today, and we have benefited from his unwavering courage and his profound care for this institution and its people.”

Shailesh, who like most Indians has two passions, Bollywood and cricket, completed 37 years in P&G on July 1 this year. He joined P&G on July 1, 1989 after completing his MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow.

He has been part of the global leadership team since 2014 and has held various senior leadership roles across categories, sectors and regions. With a market capitalisation of $346 billion (or ₹33.1 trillion), P&G is the world's 43rd most valuable firm, according to Bloomberg data.

Prior to becoming CEO in January, he was chief operating officer with profit and loss responsibility for P&G’s Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe). He led information technology, global business services, sales, market operations, purchasing, manufacturing, distribution and new business for the company.

Last year when he was appointed as global CEO and president at P&G, his brother Rajesh Jejurikar recollected their growing up years as they moved across the country due to their father’s postings while he worked in ICI Paints (now part of AkzoNobel). Rajesh helms India’s largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) maker, and is executive director and CEO of auto and farm sectors of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

“We have lived in Hyderabad, Mumbai, apart from visiting our father on vacations in Kolkata and Jharkhand. Both of us were average students and we went to the same college in Mumbai three years apart," Rajesh said. Both Rajesh and Shailesh attended Elphinstone College in Mumbai and, in fact, stayed in the same hostel before moving on for their MBAs in SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and IIM, Lucknow, respectively. Born in Mumbai, Shailesh did B.A. Economics, in 1987 from Mumbai University.

Rajesh went on to add that his brother has made an effort to stay connected to his roots.

P&G on its website said that over the course of more than 30 years, Shailesh led various businesses in both developed and emerging markets.

“Notably, he served as CEO of Procter & Gamble’s largest business sector, fabric & home care, which includes many of P&G’s most-iconic brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer — and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings,” the company has said on its website. Pampers, Whisper, Braun, Gillette, Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay and Oral-B are some of the many prominent global brands owned by P&G.

In this role, Shailesh led the team in delivering industry-leading results and value creation through innovation (research and development), a synchronised end-to-end supply chain, brand-building and sales, the company said.

On Wednesday, P&G forecasted its guidance for the financial year 2026-27. The FMCG company said in a release on its website that it estimates a headwind of approximately $1 billion after tax driven by higher raw materials, energy and transportation costs, $150 million from higher net interest expense, $150 million from lower non-operating income and $50 million after from unfavourable foreign exchange rates. All of the above figures are computed after tax.

“Fiscal 2026 was a year of foundation building while continuing to grow sales and profit and return high levels of cash to shareowners despite a very challenging geopolitical and economic environment,” said Shailesh post results.

“In fiscal 2027, we expect to deliver progress on each of these key measures despite continued volatility. We believe the best path to sustainable, balanced growth is to double down on our strategy and put the consumer first in everything we do. Stronger, integrated execution to delight consumers with superior products at a superior value. We are confident in our plans to accelerate growth from semester-to-semester, and our investments will be funded with a strong productivity program. We are building momentum with consumers, and we are excited about the long-term opportunities ahead," he added.