Shapoorji Pallonji Group closes one of India's biggest private credit deals

Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Monday completed one of the country’s largest private credit transactions, raising around ₹15,100 crore ($1.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign that domestic investors remain willing to fund large leveraged deals despite volatile global markets.

A group of local investors, including InCred Capital Financial Services, DSP Finance Pvt Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd, subscribed to the rupee-denominated bonds, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. They were encouraged by prospects that the conglomerate could eventually monetise its 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, potentially unlocking billions of rupees in liquidity, they said.

Global investors, including Farallon Capital Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Cerberus Capital Management, each bought roughly $175 million to $200 million worth of the bonds, they said.

Deutsche Bank AG was the sole arranger for both tranches, taking the largest share of the debt through two transactions — dollar and rupee, said the people.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group did not reply to an email seeking comment. The funds will be used to refinance ₹15,500 crore in debt at Goswami Infratech, which issued the three-year zero-coupon rupee bonds that were priced to yield 18.95 per cent.

It provides the SP Group, an infrastructure-to-real estate conglomerate, much-needed liquidity after having twice extended the maturity of debt owed by Goswami. It also underscores the depth of India’s rapidly expanding private credit market, where local pools of capital continue to back large leveraged transactions despite heightened volatility in global markets.

Separately, the group raised $650 million through a three-year dollar bond on Thursday at a yield of 14.5%, other people with knowledge of the matter said.

The latest round is part of the 255 billion rupees that the SP Group plans to raise and will now seek another $350 million worth of debt over the next six months, one of the people said.

The borrowings are backed by shares in group firm Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. and Tata Sons, the people said. The bond agreement also requires the company to repay 135 billion rupees within 24 months.