Shapoorji Pallonji looks to monetise 3,000 acres land, eyes ₹10k cr revenue

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), the real estate arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, plans to monetise its landbank of over 3,000 acres across Maharashtra through a series of plotted development projects over the next three to four years, with a cumulative revenue potential of more than ₹10,000 crore, reported The Economic Times.

The land parcels are spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Nagpur. As part of this strategy, the company plans to develop a 900 acre plotted township along the Mumbai-Pune corridor, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹6,000 crore, the report said.

Khopoli township to focus on wellness and second homes

The project located along the Mumbai-Pune corridor, is surrounded by hills and water bodies. It will primarily focus on wellness-related facilities, with sports and adventure components planned for subsequent phases. SPRE has invested around ₹1,500 crore in the project, including the land cost, with the entire land parcel already secured.

The first phase will cover 200 acres and is expected to contribute around ₹1,800 crore to the project's overall revenue potential. The developer has reportedly finalised the master plan for the entire land parcel and secured all key approvals for the first phase. The first phase is expected to be fully developed within 30 months.

“Our landbank across Maharashtra provides us with an opportunity to build a sizeable plotted development portfolio. We intend to unlock the value of these land parcels through a phased development strategy, with plotted developments expected to contribute over ₹10,000 crore in revenue over the next three to four years,” Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director, Group Promoter's Office and Managing Director, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, told The Economic Times.

SPRE expands plotted development portfolio

The proposed township follows the company's recent plotted development project, spread across more than 100 acres on the outskirts of Pune. The project marked SPRE's entry into the plotted development segment and is part of its broader strategy to unlock value from its land holdings.

The company plans to progressively develop portions of its landbank through multiple plotted development projects over the next three to four years. These projects are expected to be initiated and monetised during this period. For SPRE, the plotted development pipeline represents an additional avenue to generate revenue from its land holdings, alongside its residential and commercial real estate portfolio.