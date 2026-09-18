Shapoorji Group chairman welcomes RBI decision, backs listing of Tata Sons

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision regarding Tata Sons, saying the move provides clarity on the way forward and could strengthen transparency and accountability at the Tata group’s holding company.

In a statement, Mistry said Tata Sons had been classified as an Upper-Layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the RBI’s scale-based regulatory framework and that the prescribed listing route followed from this classification.

“With the RBI having rejected the application to surrender its registration and directing Tata Sons towards the necessary compliance at the earliest, the path forward is clear,” Mistry said.

Mistry thanks PM Modi for focus on institution-building

Mistry also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly what he described as the government’s commitment to strengthening institutions and enabling them to discharge their responsibilities with clarity and authority.

He pointed to the establishment and development of institutions such as NITI Aayog, the emphasis on transparent and accountable governance, and the government’s stated respect for the RBI’s autonomy.

Mistry said empowering institutions to act in accordance with the law and public interest was a defining mark of statesmanship, and said he held the Prime Minister’s commitment to institution-building and the long-term national interest in high regard.

He said the public listing of Tata Sons should not be seen merely as a financial or regulatory matter, describing it as a “social and moral imperative” that could strengthen public accountability while preserving the philanthropic purpose of the Tata legacy.

Mistry said the development should not be viewed as a victory of one stakeholder over another and called for greater engagement among Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and its shareholders.

“The listing of Tata Sons can become a bridge. A bridge between shareholders and Trusts, between private heritage and public accountability, between generations of stewardship, and between India’s great past and the extraordinary future that lies ahead,” he said.

Referring to the relationship between the Shapoorji Pallonji and Tata groups as being more than a century old, Mistry said he looked forward to “greater partnership, greater engagement and deeper relationships” with Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Listing can strengthen governance, philanthropy: Mistry

According to Mistry, a transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons could broaden participation, strengthen governance, provide greater visibility to value and protect investor interests. He also said it could provide the basis for a more robust and equitable dividend policy and strengthen the Tata Trusts’ ability to pursue their philanthropic activities.

He said the shared ambition should be for the Tata Trusts to become one of the world’s largest and most consequential philanthropic corpuses over the next five years, both in terms of size and the scale of public good created.

Mistry also pointed to Tata Sons’ presence across areas such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, aviation, defence, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, energy and strategic infrastructure, saying the holding company should evolve into a modern, globally respected and publicly responsible institution.

He appealed to individual trustees, Tata Sons, its leadership, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders to approach the listing process with “harmony and shared purpose”.

“The Shapoorji Pallonji Group stands ready to engage in that spirit with respect for Tata’s heritage, confidence in its future and a shared commitment to the national interest,” Mistry said.

He added that the RBI’s decision could become a landmark in the evolution of Indian corporate governance by demonstrating that scale and heritage could coexist with transparency and public accountability.